Cline gets first triple-double in Richmond win over Duquesne

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — T.J. Cline scored Richmond’s first-ever triple-double with 34 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high 11 assists, ShawnDre’ Jones added 30 points and fueled a game-breaking second-half run, and the Spiders beat Duquesne 101-90 on Saturday night.

Julius Johnson set career highs with 16 points and four 3s and Nick Sherod added 12 for the Spiders (13-8, 7-2 Atlantic 10), who used a season-high 24 assists to make 31 of 58 field-goal attempts (53.4 percent).

Duquesne led 57-52 in the second half after Emile Blackman’s 3 capped a 10-0 run, but Richmond tied it at 71 on Jones’ 3-pointer, which sparked a 13-2 run capped by his 3, for an 81-73 lead. Duquesne closed to 89-82 on a 3 by Mike Lewis II, but got no closer the rest of the way.

Cline scored his second career 30-point game on 11-of-15 shooting from the floor and 10 of 14 from the line.

Richmond led 46-44 at halftime after shooting 60 percent from the floor.

Isiaha Mike scored 23 points, Blackman had 22 and Lewis 21 for Duquesne (9-13, 2-7), which has lost five straight.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments