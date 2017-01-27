3:50 am, January 28, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Virginia

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Bear this in mind:…

Bear this in mind: Missing panda is probably still in zoo

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 9:34 am 01/27/2017 09:34am
3 Shares
In this Oct. 4, 2016 photo provided by the Virginia Zoo, Sunny, a Red Panda, appears in her habitat at the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk, Va. Zoo spokeswoman Ashley Grove Mars said Sunny, was in her habitat on the evening of Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, but could not be found Tuesday morning. (Virginia Zoo via AP)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The search for Sunny, the missing red panda, has spanned wide distances, but authorities believe the tree-dwelling animal probably hasn’t left the grounds of the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk.

Newport News sheriff’s deputy Tommy Blyth told The Virginian-Pilot (http://bit.ly/2jbIECD ) on Thursday that search dogs haven’t given any indication that Sunny has left zoo property.

Zoo marketing manager Ashley Mars says the search dogs after focusing on an exhibit known as Asia — The Trail of The Tiger. About 80 people searched the area around the zoo prior to the dog search.

The zoo also received about 20 calls of possible sightings by Wednesday night, but all turned out to be raccoons.

The 19-month-old red panda was last seen Monday evening and was reported missing Tuesday morning.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Local News National News Virginia
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Bear this in mind:…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Virginia