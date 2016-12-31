7:39 pm, December 31, 2016
State Police: Va. woman charged after ramming police car

By Tiffany Arnold | @TiffanyMArnold December 31, 2016 7:32 pm 12/31/2016 07:32pm
Virginia State Police say a woman rammed the back of this police vehicle on following a traffic stop along Interste 495 in Fairfax County on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Courtesy Virginia State Police)

WASHINGTON — What began as a traffic stop Saturday morning ended with a high-speed chase and a police car getting rammed on a busy interstate in Virginia.

Now a Vienna woman is facing multiple charges.

Virginia State Police say a woman's vehicle caught fire, shown here, after a police pursuit that began in Fairfax County, Virginia and ended in Alexandria on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Courtesy Virginia State Police)
Virginia State Police say a woman's vehicle caught fire, shown here, after a police pursuit that began in Fairfax County, Virginia and ended in Alexandria on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Courtesy Virginia State Police)

Dema Jamal Hadieh, 27, has been charged with reckless driving, one felony count of eluding police, and attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, police said in a news release Saturday.

State police accuse her of ramming the back of a state trooper’s vehicle, travelling faster than 110 mph at the time of the crash.

It all began at around 9:30 a.m., when Virginia State Police Trooper A.M. Hoye pulled her over for speeding on Interstate 495. Police claimed she was travelling at 88 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Troopers said that Hadieh gave the Hoye false information at the time of the stop and then sped off when she was questioned about it — triggering the pursuit that led to the crash.

In an attempt to get her to slow down, three police cars surrounded her vehicle. But instead of stopping, Hadieh struck the back of Hoye’s vehicle, police said.

As a result of the crash, police said, Hadieh lost control of her vehicle and struck a jersey wall east of Route 1 in Alexandria. Police claim she then tried to flee on foot, but was detained by another officer and was taken into custody without further incident.

Her vehicle then caught fire.

Hoye suffered a minor shoulder injury and was treated at the scene.

Police said Hadieh was not injured.

Alexandria, VA News crime Fairfax County, VA News interstate 495 Latest News Local News reckless driving Virginia virginia state police
