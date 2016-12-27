Police: 3 fights break out at Newport News mall

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Police say three fights broke out amid post-Christmas shopping at Patrick Henry Mall in Newport News.

But the police chief says in a statement that officers were prepared to quickly respond. He said the holidays have become a time “when some unaccompanied juveniles turn rowdy at shopping malls.”

Unlike incidents at other malls across the country, no arrests or injuries were reported. Police Chief Richard Myers said officers worked on a plan with mall management “for most of this year” to respond to such situations.

Extra police and security were working at the mall. Police say a similar situation occurred on the same day last year.

Lewis Thurston, a police department spokesman, added that detectives found no connection between the fights and social media or incidents that occurred elsewhere.

