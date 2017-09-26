Ultrasonic spine surgery is making waves for neck and back pain sufferers

This content is sponsored by Virginia Spine Institute

Laser spine surgery, step aside – there’s a new spinal treatment option in town! The latest breakthrough in minimally invasive spine surgery is ultrasonic spine surgery, and it’s making waves for individuals suffering from neck or back pain. This surgical innovation introduces an ultrasonic device that allows surgeons to very precisely sculpt away bone, relieving pressure on nerves with minimal disruption to surrounding tissues.

Have you recently been diagnosed with degenerative disc disease, spinal stenosis, scoliosis, or bone spurs? Read on to see how this revolutionary device could be utilized in your treatment plan!

“I am very excited to offer this new ultrasonic spine surgery technology to our patients,” says Dr. Christopher R. Good, Spine Surgeon and Director of Research at Virginia Spine Institute. “We are proud to be able to offer the benefits of ultrasonic surgery to our patients for all type of spine surgery including minimally invasive spine surgery, scoliosis reconstruction and revision spine surgery. The ultrasound device uses very high frequency vibration to allow us to precisely remove bone and disc and can decrease bleeding and improve safety and accuracy for patients having all types of spine surgery.”

WHAT IS ULTRASONIC SPINE SURGERY?

Ultrasonic spine surgery uses an oscillating, linear blade {or shaver tip} that moves at a high frequency of approximately 22,500 times per second. That’s over 1,000,000 times a minute! This high frequency movement allows the blade to effectively remove hard tissue {i.e. bone spurs} without disrupting soft tissues nearby {i.e. muscles or nerves}.

HOW IT WORKS:

Because bone is more rigid and less elastic, the ultrasonic blade’s energy is quickly absorbed by the bone when the tip touches it. This means the blade does not bend or deform at the point of contact, but easily cuts through the bone. Alternatively, soft tissue is less rigid and does not absorb the energy transferred from the blade. That means the blade is able to safely work around the soft tissues without causing damage or injury

COMPARE THIS TO A DOCTOR REMOVING A CAST:

A good analogy to think of is a doctor removing a cast from a patient’s arm using a cast saw. The saw is designed to move very quickly so it can safely cut through the hard cast, but will stop once it is met with the patient’s skin underneath. Because the skin is soft, it gently moves out of the way when the cast saw comes near it so it does not damage or cut the skin. Similarly, the ultrasonic vibrating blade allows the surgeon to safely, and very precisely, contour and sculpt bone away while protecting nearby tissue.

WHAT CONDITIONS CAN BE TREATED BY ULTRASONIC SPINE SURGERY?

Ultrasonic spine surgery can be used for many conditions, but is most often utilized when it is necessary to remove a small amount of bone to treat a patient’s pain.

WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS OF ULTRASONIC SPINE SURGERY?

Ultrasonic Spine Surgery offers many benefits to patients and surgeons alike. Here are 4 examples of the benefits of ultrasonic spine surgery:

Controlled cutting:the ultrasonic blade provides increased precision and accuracy, allowing surgeons to safely shave away bone in difficult-to-reach parts of the spine. Reduced tissue damage: the ultrasonic blade is able to quickly cut through bone, while sparing nearby tissue structures because of its high-speed, linear blade or tip Reduced blood loss:the ultrasonic blade has an irrigation component that keeps the blade cool, ensuring the bone does not get too hot. This helps to clot blood at the bone edge, reducing blood loss throughout the procedure Better surgical outcome:For certain conditions, ultrasonic spine surgery can be completed faster than traditional spine surgery, resulting in fewer complications, lower infection rates, and can get patients back to an active life faster

IS ULTRASONIC SPINE SURGERY RIGHT FOR ME?

