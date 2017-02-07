Runners wear hearts on their bibs at Valentine’s Day 5K

An estimated 1,500 runners will participate in the Valentine's Day-themed Love the Run You're With 5K in Arlington on Feb. 12. The race offers a challenging course—and perhaps an opportunity for a love connection.

For the Love the Run You’re With 5K, runners can register as “Co-Dependent” (registrant is in a relationship or doesn’t want to reveal status); “Stupid Cupid” (registrant is single), or “Love ’em or Leave ’em” (it’s complicated). (Courtesy Swim Bike Run Photo)

WASHINGTON — For Hunter and Steve Benante, a Valentine’s Day 5K race is a holiday tradition as enduring as a box of chocolates and roses.

The Old Town Alexandria couple has participated in Love the Run You’re With 5K for the last eight of their 10 years of marriage, and all eight years the race has been in existence.

“My wife makes me do it every year,” Steve joked. “It’s a local race we have done a lot of years, so it’s something that we can do together.”

The 3.1-mile course through Arlington on Feb. 12 is a destination for many D.C.-area couples. And singles, too. In fact, it could be a place to make a love connection as relationship statuses are displayed right on participants’ chests.

The estimated 1,500 registrants will select one of three categories that correspond with a color-coded race bib fit for ogling. Runners can register as “Co-Dependent” (in a relationship or doesn’t want to reveal status), “Stupid Cupid” (single), or “Love ’em or Leave ’em” (it’s complicated).

There are teams for couples, too, ranging from Valentine’s Day haters to romantically involved runners, said Stephen Laico with Pacers Running, the running club that sponsors Love the Run You’re With as well as other races throughout the year.

“If people are looking to meet people, a race is generally a pretty good place to do that, just because you know that at least you have a built-in commonality,” Laico said.

Romantic aspirations aside, Laico said, it’s an entertaining race on a challenging course that lends itself to negative splits — a faster time for the second half of a race than the first.

For the Benantes, the race is a way to share a common interest. It also brings Hunter back to her passion, since her recent treatment following a 2014 bladder cancer diagnosis.

“I’ve had seven cancer surgeries in the past two years, so I’m just getting my feet back. So I would say that’s my goal … to just run a really strong 5K,” she said.

Steve says this race is just one reminder of how strong his wife really is, adding that she is the more polished runner in the duo. And while they don’t plan to run the entire race together, Steve says they always share a kiss at the starting line and meet up at the finish.

“We both have different running paces and running styles,” Hunter said. “And that’s okay, because we still love the sport together.”

Runners can register for the race up through race day. For more information and pricing, visit the event’s website.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.