Looking for a new way to celebrate Valentine's Day? Try one of these traditions from around the world.

Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14 is celebrated Sadie Hawkins-style in South Korea. Women give gifts to their boyfriends, crushes, husbands or secret admirers. That doesn’t sound too different from the gift-giving that goes on in the United States. But this February celebration is followed by a White Day on March 14, when the men are expected to shower gifts on their loved ones in return. But it doesn’t end there …

WASHINGTON — Instead of the candy hearts, chocolates and roses that flood the market for Valentine’s Day in the United States, imagine if noodles with black bean sauce, love spoons and bay leaves were typical of the February holiday. Well, in some parts of the world — they are.

Here are some different ways people celebrate Valentine’s Day around the world.

