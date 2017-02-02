Best Valentine’s Day gifts for under $100

Last year, Americans spent a record $146.84 each on Valentine’s Day gifts, according to the National Retail Federation. Of course, you really can’t go wrong with any gift from the heart. But this year, consider challenging yourself to think outside of the (candy) box. Not only will you make a lasting impression, but ditching the usual trifecta of chocolate, flowers and jewelry could save money, too. Here are some fantastic picks for thoughtful — and memorable — Valentine’s Day gifts that cost less than $100.

For the traveler. Have a significant other who loves to see the world? Pick up a Passport-inspired notebook from Rifle Paper ($10; riflepaperco.com), so you can jot down places you’d like to go together, or even a packing list. To make more concrete plans, spring for a $50 gift card to hotels.com, but make sure to shop the codes to score 10 percent off. Or splurge on a cheap flight. Right now, Jet Blue is offering one-way legs from New York to Boston for $52 (jetblue.com). Alaska Air has one-way legs from Orange County to San Jose for $50 (alaskaair.com). Frontier has flight deals now that cost about as much as a pizza (flyfrontier.com).

For the bookworm. If your sweetie treasures their precious reading time — real books, made of real paper, with pages that you can actually turn — hit Chronicle Books’ online shop. Everything, including books like “642 Things about You (That I Love)” ($10) or “Voices in Poetry: Emily Dickinson” ($12), is currently 30 percent off with the code VALENTINE. If reading books together, cuddled up on the couch, is your idea of a perfect snowy night, set the mood and warm your honey’s literature-loving heart with a Paddywax library candle ($20; candledelirium.com). Scents include Edgar Allan Poe (cardamom, absinthe and sandalwood), Jane Austen (gardenia, tuberose and jasmine) and Ralph Waldo Emerson (cedar and wild fern). If you enter your email, you can get 15 percent off. For something really special, consider hunting down a book autographed by your love’s favorite author. Abebooks.com carries thousands of signed editions, including Paula Hawkins’ “The Girl on the Train” ($75) and Neil Gaiman’s “The Ocean at the End of the Lane” ($70). If you’re willing to spend more, you can get Hillary Clinton, Stephen King, J.R.R. Tolkien and others.

For the coffee lover. If your special someone is coffee-obsessed, appeal to their warmer side through caffeine-inspired Valentine’s Day gifts. Pick up a mug at Starbucks ($10; starbucks.com), so your love thinks of you first thing every morning. (Get 5 percent off your purchase if you are a member with the code PERKSPOT5). A great pairing to any mug is a beautiful coffeemaker. Save 15 percent on Bodum’s Eileen copper French press ($37) on Amazon right now. Or, if your love prefers pour-over, a glass Chemex ($39 and up; williams-sonoma.com) will make just the right amount for two. Plus, you can get 15 percent off when you sign up for their emails. If you’re looking to splurge, go big with a coffee subscription that gets delivered right to their door. Blue Bottle Coffee will send a six-ounce bag of beans, every other week, for six months for $96 (bluebottlecoffee.com).

For the romantic. Oh, this one’s easy. If you’re ready to take the next big step of giving someone your keys, choose a set of his and hers (or his and his or hers and hers) Motor Lodge-style keychains ($4; schoolhouseelectric.com). They’re inexpensive, kitschy and meaningful. For a romantic dinner, nothing beats lobster tail. Get $10 off your first order at Lobsteranywhere.com, which will ship you two live 1.25-pound lobsters for $23 each. You supply the butter — and candlelight. If you’re planning on extending your Valentine’s Day celebration into the morning, consider a monogrammed bathrobe at Pottery Barn, regularly $80, but now 25 percent off with free shipping with the code FREESHIP25.

For the foodie. If the way to your sweetie’s heart is through their stomach, lucky you. If you want to go small, but sweet, try Stonewall Kitchen’s Sea Salt Caramel or Dark Chocolate Toffee Sauce ($7; stonewallkitchen.com). Make sure to use the 15 percent coupon code and you can get both. The Classic Apron at Williams Sonoma, can be monogrammed, is now 20 percent off with the code SALE ($16 and up; williams-sonoma.com), and might be just the thing to make him or her feel special. Or go big and surprise your love with a date night at one of Sur La Table’s cooking classes ($49 and up; surlatable.com). Not only will you get to enjoy the fruits of your labor, but you’ll also take home skills you’ll have for a lifetime.

