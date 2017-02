Valentine's Day is just around the corner, but that doesn't mean it's too late to plan a last-minute getaway.

Here are some of the best holiday package deals in the area, whether you’re looking for a snowy escape or a weekend on the coast.

Think outside the candy box with these Valentine’s Day getaways.

WASHINGTON – Valentine’s Day in 2017 doesn’t have to be a dinner and a box of chocolates type affair. This year, why not plan a romantic getaway for two – or even the entire family – to one of these destinations?

Here are some of the best Valentine’s Day package deals in the area, whether you’re looking for a snowy escape or a weekend on the coast.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.