Why ‘Hotel Impossible’ star likes a good roadside motel

You’d think a guy like Anthony Melchiorri, host of Travel Channel’s “Hotel Impossible,” would settle for nothing less than luxury hotels in his travels.

But Melchiorri, entering his seventh season as a fixer of failing hotels on the show, says he’d just as soon stay in a good roadside motel.

Melchiorri also offers advice for getting the best hotel deals and service: Make sure you book directly with the hotel to get the best rate, and then call to establish a personal connection. If there’s a problem, complain politely, then complain aggressively, and then, Melchiorri says, if your problem is not resolved, go online and blast the hotel.

