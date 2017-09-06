501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » Why 'Hotel Impossible' star…

Why ‘Hotel Impossible’ star likes a good roadside motel

By The Associated Press September 6, 2017 9:43 am 09/06/2017 09:43am
Share
This April 5, 2016 photo shows Anthony Melchiorri, the star of Travel Channel's "Hotel Impossible," at the Big Bear Motel in Cody , Wyo. Melchiorri is entering his seventh season as the hotel fixer on "Hotel Impossible," and is as passionate as ever about perfecting standards in the hospitality industry. (Taylor Glenn/Travel Channel via AP)

You’d think a guy like Anthony Melchiorri, host of Travel Channel’s “Hotel Impossible,” would settle for nothing less than luxury hotels in his travels.

But Melchiorri, entering his seventh season as a fixer of failing hotels on the show, says he’d just as soon stay in a good roadside motel.

Melchiorri also offers advice for getting the best hotel deals and service: Make sure you book directly with the hotel to get the best rate, and then call to establish a personal connection. If there’s a problem, complain politely, then complain aggressively, and then, Melchiorri says, if your problem is not resolved, go online and blast the hotel.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Living News Travel News TV News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Florida and the Caribbean brace for Hurricane Irma

See photos of residents preparing to face the storm.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?