The Latest: Miss America names winners for talent, swimsuit

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on Friday’s preliminary Miss America competition (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

There’s a two-time winner in the preliminaries at this year’s Miss America competition.

Miss Louisiana Laryssa Bonacquisti has won Friday night’s talent competition for her ventriloquism routine.

She won the swimsuit preliminary a day earlier.

In Friday’s swimsuit competition, Miss Florida Sara Zeng was the winner.

The next Miss America will be crowned Sunday night.

___

3:15 p.m.

Miss America contestants are using their onstage time to speak out against political divisiveness, in favor of arts education and other topics during preliminary competition this week.

Miss Wisconsin McKenna Collins says Americans of differing political viewpoints need to talk to each other respectfully.

Miss Tennessee Caty Davis says opioid addiction is a disease, not a choice.

And Miss Ohio Sarah Clapper says the public should care about athletes as human beings, not just components of a fantasy sports team.

The third and final night of preliminary competition is Friday night.

The next Miss America will be crowned Sunday night in Atlantic City.

___

12:15 a.m.

The third night of the Miss America competition gets underway Friday as contestants have one last chance to impress the judges and score points before Sunday’s nationally televised finale.

Miss Texas Margana Wood won the swimsuit competition Wednesday, and Miss Utah JessiKate Riley won the talent portion with a classical violin performance on a 115-year-old instrument she has named “Sam.”

On Thursday, Miss Louisiana Laryssa Bonacquisti won the swimsuit competition, while Miss Minnesota Brianna Drevlow won the talent portion, playing “Rhapsody In Blue” on the piano.

On Saturday, contestants will show off their state-specific footwear in the annual “Show Us Your Shoes” parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

