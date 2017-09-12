501.5
Study finds Asian-American characters “tokens” on TV

By The Associated Press September 12, 2017 3:37 pm 09/12/2017 03:37pm
In this image released by ABC, Randall Park, left, and Constance Wu appear in a scene from the new comedy series "Fresh Off the Boat." A new study finds that Asian-American characters are slighted on TV programs despite progress over the last decade. Professors and scholars at six California universities studied 242 broadcast, cable and digital platform shows that aired during the 2015-16 season. Following up on broadcast TV studies done in 2005 and 2005, the new report found increasing opportunities for Asian-American actors in shows including “Fresh Off the Boat” and “Master of None.” (AP Photo/ABC, Nicole Wilder)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A new study finds that Asian-American characters are slighted on TV programs despite progress over the last decade.

Professors and scholars at six California universities studied 242 broadcast, cable and digital platform shows that aired during the 2015-16 season.

The study, titled “Tokens on the Small Screen,” was released Tuesday. It tallies numbers, screen time and portrayals of main characters of Asian or Pacific Islander descent among a total of about 2,000 series regulars.

Following up on broadcast TV studies done in 2005 and 2005, the new report found increasing opportunities for Asian-American actors in shows including “Fresh Off the Boat” and “Master of None.”

But researchers concluded Asian-American characters remain underrepresented on TV and are often, quote, “marginalized and tokenized on screen.”

Topics:
