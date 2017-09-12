501.5
Stephen Colbert rolls out red carpet for political Emmy show

By The Associated Press September 12, 2017 2:16 pm 09/12/2017 02:16pm
Stephen Colbert, left, and Hayma Washington participate in the 2017 Primetime Emmy Red Carpet Rollout at the Microsoft Theater on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Emmys will be held on Sunday. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stephen Colbert rolled out the ceremonial red carpet Tuesday for the upcoming Emmy Awards. And as soon as he finished, a pair of workers rolled it back up and hauled it away.

The first-time Emmy host was joined by Emmy telecast producers at L.A. Live for the promotional appearance.

Colbert says that while it’s an honor to host the Emmys, “it’s even more of an honor to be installing the carpet.”

He said few people realize “just how much manual labor is involved with hosting the Emmys every year.” He joked that he also plans to re-grout the Microsoft Theater’s bathrooms before Sunday’s ceremony.

