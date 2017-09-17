501.5
Stephen Colbert: A smooth Emmy host while roughing up Trump

By The Associated Press September 17, 2017 11:23 pm 09/17/2017 11:23pm
Host Stephen Colbert speaks at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — If President Donald Trump’s ears have been burning thanks to late-night TV, they must have sizzled Sunday as Stephen Colbert hosted the Emmy Awards.

Colbert has boosted the ratings of “The Late Show” in the Trump Era by keeping the president in his comic cross-hairs. The choice of Colbert to host this year’s Emmycast instantly sparked speculation: How far would he lead this ceremony into Trump mockery?

The answer: pretty far. Hilariously.

Colbert even jokingly blamed Emmy voters for the Trump presidency. They never gave him an Emmy for “The Celebrity Apprentice,” which might have been enough to keep out of politics.

Colbert even brought onstage Trump’s former White House press secretary Sean Spicer who insisted this Emmycast would be the most-watched ever.

