Photos: Highlights from the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards were presented Sunday night in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. See highlights of the awards ceremony.

Host Stephen Colbert performs at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Partial list of winners of the annual Emmy Awards, announced Sunday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Supporting Actor, Drama Series: John Lithgow, “The Crown.”

Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live.”

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live.”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies.”

Directing, Comedy: Donald Glover, “Atlanta.”

Variety Sketch Series: “Saturday Night Live.”

Writing, Drama: Bruce Miller, “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Directing, Limited Movie or Special: Jean-Marc Vallee, “Big Little Lies.”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies.”

Variety, Writing Series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”

Writing, Comedy: Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe, “Master of None.”

Reality-Competition Program: “The Voice.”

