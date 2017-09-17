Photos: Highlights from the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards

Partial list of winners of the annual Emmy Awards, announced Sunday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
Supporting Actor, Drama Series: John Lithgow, “The Crown.”
Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live.”
Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live.”
Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies.”
Directing, Comedy: Donald Glover, “Atlanta.”
Variety Sketch Series: “Saturday Night Live.”
Writing, Drama: Bruce Miller, “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
Directing, Limited Movie or Special: Jean-Marc Vallee, “Big Little Lies.”
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies.”
Variety, Writing Series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”
Writing, Comedy: Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe, “Master of None.”
Reality-Competition Program: “The Voice.”
