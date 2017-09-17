501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » Photos: Highlights from the…

Photos: Highlights from the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards

By The Associated Press September 17, 2017 9:39 pm 09/17/2017 09:39pm
Share

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards were presented Sunday night in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. See highlights of the awards ceremony. 

Partial list of winners of the annual Emmy Awards, announced Sunday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Supporting Actor, Drama Series: John Lithgow, “The Crown.”

Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live.”

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live.”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies.”

Directing, Comedy: Donald Glover, “Atlanta.”

Variety Sketch Series: “Saturday Night Live.”

Writing, Drama: Bruce Miller, “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Directing, Limited Movie or Special: Jean-Marc Vallee, “Big Little Lies.”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies.”

Variety, Writing Series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”

Writing, Comedy: Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe, “Master of None.”

Reality-Competition Program: “The Voice.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Emmy Awards Entertainment News Latest News Life & Style Living News National News Photo Galleries TV News
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

2017 Celebrity Deaths
Best area universities
Celebrity birthdays Sept. 17-23
Today in History: Sept. 17
Pumpkin spice craze
15 healthy and hearty soup recipes
Sneak peek: The Wharf
Irma in Florida
Apple unveils new iPhone
Remembering Sept. 11 — 16 years later
Irma's path of destruction
50 U.S. towns with gorgeous fall foliage
Best Stephen King screen adaptations
Florida prepares for Irma
World's royal children
New York Fashion Week
Harvey aftermath: Houston rebuilds
Flying into the eye of a hurricane
18 can’t-miss fall festivals in DC area
Your fall movie guide
Va. town turns into Hogsmeade
Trumps visit Texas amid Harvey
Screwy DC road signs
13 ways to solve sleep problems
How to tell if you’re deficient in these 5 nutrients
MTV Video Music Awards
Women’s Equality Day: Photos of suffragettes through the years
ACM Honors
White House renovations
Solar eclipse
Bei Bei turns 2
A glance at solar eclipses from the past
Flashback: A president's daughter in DC public school
Cirque du Soleil presents ‘OVO’
Barcelona van attack
Tips for cracking crabs
Tysons Corner through the years
Marine Corps Marathon: Photos through the years
Photos: Remembering Elvis 40 years later
Charlottesville clash
Winners: WTOP’s 2017 Top 10 contest
DC's top restaurants
15 pasta recipes, perfect for summer
Shark research along Mid-Atlantic coast
2017 local deaths of note
Where to eat crabs on Eastern Shore