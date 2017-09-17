501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » Partial list of Emmy…

Partial list of Emmy Award winners

By The Associated Press September 17, 2017 9:39 pm 09/17/2017 09:39pm
Share
Kate McKinnon accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for "Saturday Night Live" at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Partial list of winners of the annual Emmy Awards, announced Sunday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Supporting Actor, Drama Series: John Lithgow, “The Crown.”

Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live.”

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live.”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies.”

Directing, Comedy: Donald Glover, “Atlanta.”

Variety Sketch Series: “Saturday Night Live.”

Writing, Drama: Bruce Miller, “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Directing, Limited Movie or Special: Jean-Marc Vallee, “Big Little Lies.”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies.”

Variety, Writing Series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”

Writing, Comedy: Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe, “Master of None.”

Reality-Competition Program: “The Voice.”

___

Online:

https://www.emmys.com/

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News TV News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

National Mall teems with diverse rallies

Juggalos, Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters converged for their particular causes in the District. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?