Parole denied for prison tailor who helped 2 killers escape

By The Associated Press September 11, 2017 12:43 pm 09/11/2017 12:43pm
FILE - In this July 28, 2015 file photo, Joyce Mitchell raises her hand during a court appearance in Plattsburgh, N.Y. The state parole board on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, denied parole to Mitchell, who played a key role in a prison break from the maximum-security state prison in Dannemora in June 2015. (Rob Fountain/The Press-Republican via AP, Pool, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A state board has denied parole to a tailor who played a key role in a prison break that’s the subject of a Showtime miniseries being filmed in the northern New York region where it happened.

Joyce Mitchell will remain behind bars for at least two more years for passing tools to killers Richard Matt and David Sweat, enabling their escape from the maximum-security Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora in June 2015.

The subsequent three-week manhunt ended with Matt shot dead and Sweat captured near the Canadian border.

Mitchell’s lawyer tells the Plattsburgh Press-Republican (http://bit.ly/2eZ4cBU) the parole board denied her release Friday.

Patricia Arquette plays Mitchell in Showtime’s “Escape at Dannemora,” being produced by Ben Stiller. Penelope Ann Miller starred as Mitchell in a Lifetime movie that aired in April.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

