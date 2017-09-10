501.5
New Miss America to be crowned Sunday night in Atlantic City

By The Associated Press September 10, 2017 12:26 am 09/10/2017 12:26am
Miss Louisiana 2017 Laryssa Bonacquisti show the crowd her shoe during a parade on the Atlantic City, N.J., Boardwalk Saturday, Sept 9, 2017. (Edward Lea/The Press of Atlantic City via AP)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The next Miss America will soon be crowned, just as a deadly hurricane slams into Florida and not long after another one inundated Texas.

Hurricanes Harvey and Irma have been a backdrop to the Miss America preliminary competition this week, with contestants from storm-tossed or threatened states sending messages of support and promises of prayers to those in harm’s way.

Contestants from Texas and Florida have each won a preliminary competition leading into the nationally televised finale.

The winner will be crowned in Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall at around 11 p.m. EDT Sunday.

