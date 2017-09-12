501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » Wonder opens hurricane relief…

Wonder opens hurricane relief benefit with ‘Lean on Me’

By The Associated Press September 12, 2017 8:31 pm 09/12/2017 08:31pm
Share
Jay Leno attends the Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief held at Universal Studios Back Lot on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Steve Wonder asked television viewers across to “Lean on Me” and a collection of celebrities encouraged people watching a telethon for hurricane relief to open their wallets on Tuesday.

Originally conceived as a benefit for victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas, the “Hand in Hand” telethon was expanded to help people in Florida and the Caribbean devastated in recent days by Irma. It was shown on more than a dozen television networks and online simultaneously.

Wonder opened the broadcast by singing Bill Withers’ song, backed by a gospel chorus. Cameras panned to Cher, Billy Crystal, Barbra Streisand, Tom Hanks, Stephen Colbert, Wanda Sykes, Al Pacino, Jay Leno, Robert DeNiro and other celebrities waiting for phone donations to come in.

“We’re here to raise money, lift some spirits,” said comic Kevin Hart, standing with actor Leonardo DiCaprio. “When tough times hit, this is who we are. We’re compassionate. We’re unstoppable.”

Cher and Oprah Winfrey encouraged donations by showing a widely-seen picture of people forming a human chain in Houston floodwaters in order to save a stranger.

The one-hour telethon originated from Los Angeles but also had stages in New York and Nashville, Tennessee. ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, HBO, MTV, BET and Univision were among the networks carrying the program. Several organizations will benefit, including the United Way and Save the Children.

Houston rap artist Bun B and Hollywood talent manager Scooter Braun organized the event.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News National News TV News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Pumpkin spice craze: What you'll find on local store shelves

Pumpkin-spice-flavored everything has arrived on store shelves: coffee creamer, cereal, even butter. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?