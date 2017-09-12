501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » Judge Judy funds debate…

Judge Judy funds debate space to promote exchange of ideas

By The Associated Press September 12, 2017 8:14 pm 09/12/2017 08:14pm
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judy Sheindlin, better known as Judge Judy, is funding a space for public debate at the University of Southern California.

The forum, which was to be unveiled Tuesday night, will host the USC Annenberg Debate Series.

The university said the series will bring together people with different perspectives, including leaders and students.

Sheindlin, a retired New York judge, is host of the long-running TV court show “Judge Judy.”

In a statement, she said the free exchange of ideas by well-meaning people must be honored on college campuses.

Willow Bay, dean of the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, said in a statement that schools have a responsibility to encourage civil dialogue.

The Sheindlin Forum is named for the former judge and her husband, Jerry. The donation amount wasn’t disclosed.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Entertainment News Latest News National News TV News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Pumpkin spice craze: What you'll find on local store shelves

Pumpkin-spice-flavored everything has arrived on store shelves: coffee creamer, cereal, even butter. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?