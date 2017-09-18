501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » Jackie Hoffman loses Emmy…

Jackie Hoffman loses Emmy to Laura Dern, curses on camera

By The Associated Press September 18, 2017 12:54 pm 09/18/2017 12:54pm
Share
Jackie Hoffman arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress and comedian Jackie Hoffman says she can’t believe the media took her reaction to losing out on an Emmy seriously after she yelled an obscenity on camera during the show.

Hoffman was up for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for her role in “Feud: Bette and Joan.” She lost to Laura Dern, who took home the statue for her work in “Big Little Lies.” After Dern’s name was announced on Sunday, Hoffman could be seen yelling in her seat.

She later took some tongue-in-cheek shots on Twitter at Dern, before writing : “I hear the media actually taking my reaction seriously? Are you kidding me?” She added that host Stephen Colbert told her he loved her reaction.

Hoffman played Joan Crawford’s housekeeper Mamacita in “Feud: Bette and Joan.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Latest News TV News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Emmy Highlights

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards were presented Sunday night in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. See photos and a list of winners.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?