Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Marc Short, White House legislative affairs director; Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Short; Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Cory Gardner, R-Colo.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Mnuchin, Collins.
“Fox News Sunday” — Short; Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.
