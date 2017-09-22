Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

201.5
By The Associated Press September 22, 2017 7:06 pm 09/22/2017 07:06pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Marc Short, White House legislative affairs director; Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Short; Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Cory Gardner, R-Colo.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Mnuchin, Collins.

“Fox News Sunday” — Short; Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

