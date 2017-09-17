501.5
Emmy audience adores Parton, Fonda and Tomlin Emmy reunion

By The Associated Press September 17, 2017 9:43 pm 09/17/2017 09:43pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The first standing ovation of the 69th annual Emmy Awards has gone not to a winner but to a trio of presenters — Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. The audience erupted in sustained cheers of adulation as the three actresses strolled on stage to the theme music of their 1980 hit movie “9 to 5.”

The cheers continued when Fonda declared that in 1980 the women refused “to be controlled by a racist, egotistical bigot.” Tomlin quickly added, “In 2017 we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying hypocritical bigot.” Parton was silent during that exchange, but raised her eyebrows.

But Parton had the last laugh when she said she was hoping to get a “Grace & Frankie” vibrator in her swag bag.

