501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » Comedy Central keeps Noah…

Comedy Central keeps Noah at ‘Daily Show’ through 2022

By The Associated Press September 14, 2017 1:00 pm 09/14/2017 01:00pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Comedy Central says it has agreed to a contract extension that will keep Trevor Noah as host of “The Daily Show” through 2022.

The network said Thursday that Noah will also produce and host year-end wrap-up specials for Comedy Central, beginning in a few months.

The little-known Noah was a leap of faith for Comedy Central when he was selected to succeed Jon Stewart at “The Daily Show” two years ago. He started slowly but has made inroads both critically and commercially, and the network says he’s the most popular late-night host among young adults aged 18 to 34.

Noah quipped that it’s exciting to know he’s under contract for five more years, “or until Kim Jong Un annihilates us all, whichever one comes first.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News TV News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

13 best universities in the DC area

U.S. News and World Report ranked more than 200 universities around the country based on academic performance as well as faculty and financial resources. Find out which area universities were nationally ranked.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?