Celeb birthdays for the week of Sept. 24-30

Sept. 24: Singer Sonny Turner of The Platters is 78. Singer Barbara Allbut of The Angels is 77. Singer Phyliss “Jiggs” Allbut of The Angels is 75. Singer Gerry Marsden of Gerry and the Pacemakers is 75. News anchor Lou Dobbs is 72. Actor Gordon Clapp (“NYPD Blue”) is 69. Actress Harriet Walter (“The Crown”) is 67. Actor Kevin Sorbo (“Hercules: Legendary Journeys”) is 59. Singer Cedric Dent (Take 6) is 55. Actress-writer Nia Vardalos is 55. Drummer Shawn Crahan of Slipknot is 48. Drummer Marty Mitchell (Ricochet) is 48. Singer-guitarist Marty Cintron of No Mercy is 46. Guitarist Juan DeVevo of Casting Crowns is 42. Actor Kyle Sullivan (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 29. Actor Ben Platt is 24.

Sept. 25: Newswoman Barbara Walters is 88. Singer Ian Tyson of Ian and Sylvia is 84. Actor Michael Douglas is 73. Model Cheryl Tiegs is 70. Actress Mimi Kennedy is 69. Actor Anson Williams (“Happy Days”) is 68. Actor Mark Hamill is 66. Actor Colin Friels is 65. Actor Michael Madsen is 59. Actress Heather Locklear is 56. Actress Aida Turturro (“The Sopranos”) is 55. Actor Tate Donovan (“The O.C.”) is 54. Actress Maria Doyle Kennedy (“Orphan Black,” ”The Tudors”) is 53. Actor-singer Will Smith is 49. Actor Hal Sparks (“Queer as Folk”) is 48. Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones is 48. Actress Clea DuVall (“Heroes”) is 40. Rapper T.I. is 37. Actor Lee Norris (“One Tree Hill”) is 36. Actor-rapper Donald Glover is 34. Actor Zach Woods (“Silicon Valley,” ”The Office”) is 33. Actor Jordan Gavaris (“Orphan Black”) is 28. Actress Emmy Clarke (“Monk”) is 26.

Sept. 26: Actor Philip Bosco is 87. Country singer David Frizzell is 76. Actor Kent McCord (“Adam 12”) is 75. Singer Bryan Ferry is 72. Actress Mary Beth Hurt is 71. Singer Olivia Newton-John is 69. Singer-guitarist Cesar Rosas of Los Lobos is 63. Country singer Carlene Carter is 62. Actress Linda Hamilton is 61. Country singer Doug Supernaw is 57. Singer Cindy Herron of En Vogue is 56. Actress Melissa Sue Anderson (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 55. Singer Tracey Thorn of Everything But the Girl is 55. Guitarist Jody Davis of Newsboys is 50. Actor Jim Caviezel (“The Passion of the Christ”) is 49. Actress Tricia O’Kelley (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 49. Singer Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men is 45. Music producer Dr. Luke is 44. Singer and TV personality Christina Milian is 36.

Sept. 27: Actor Wilford Brimley is 83. Singer-guitarist Randy Bachman of Bachman-Turner Overdrive is 74. Singer-actor Meat Loaf is 70. Actress Liz Torres is 70. Actor A Martinez (“LA Law,” ”Santa Barbara”) is 69. Singer-actor-director Shaun Cassidy is 59. Comedian Marc Maron (“Maron”) is 54. Singer-guitarist Stephan Jenkins of Third Eye Blind is 53. Actor Patrick Muldoon (“Melrose Place”) is 49. Singer Mark Calderon of Color Me Badd is 47. Actress Gwyneth Paltrow is 45. Singer Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down is 39. Bassist Grant Brandell of Underoath is 36. Actress Anna Camp (“The Mindy Project,” ”True Blood”) is 35. Rapper Lil’ Wayne is 35. Singer Avril Lavigne is 33.

Sept. 28: Actress Brigitte Bardot is 83. Actor Joel Higgins (“Silver Spoons”) is 74. Actor Jeffrey Jones is 71. Writer-director-actor John Sayles is 67. Actress-comedian Janeane Garofalo is 53. Country singer Matt King is 51. Actress Mira Sorvino is 50. TV personality and singer Moon Zappa is 50. Actress Naomi Watts is 49. Country singer Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town is 48. Country singer Mandy Barnett is 42. Rapper Young Jeezy is 40. Actor Peter Cambor (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 39. TV personality Bam Margera (“Jackass”) is 38. Singer St. Vincent is 35. Drummer Daniel Platzman of Imagine Dragons is 31. Actress Hilary Duff is 30.

Sept. 29: Singer Jerry Lee Lewis is 82. Actor Ian McShane is 75. TV theme composer Mike Post is 73. Guitarist Mike Pinera of Iron Butterfly is 69. Singer-guitarist Mark Farner of Grand Funk Railroad is 69. TV personality Bryant Gumbel is 69. Country singer Alvin Crow is 67. Singer Suzzy Roche of The Roches is 61. Comedian Andrew “Dice” Clay is 60. Singer-bassist Les Claypool of Primus is 54. Actress Jill Whelan (“Love Boat”) is 51. Bassist Brad Smith of Blind Melon is 49. Singer Devante Swing of Jodeci is 48. Actress Emily Lloyd is 47. Actress Natasha Gregson Wagner is 47. Actress Rachel Cronin (“Ed”) is 46. Guitarist Danick Dupelle of Emerson Drive is 44. Actress Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”) is 37. Guitarist Josh Farro (Paramore) is 30. Actor Doug Brochu (“Sonny With a Chance”) is 27. Singer and “American Idol” winner Phillip Phillips is 27.

Sept. 30: Actress Angie Dickinson is 86. Singer Cissy Houston is 84. Singer Johnny Mathis is 82. Actor Len Cariou (“The Four Seasons”) is 78. Singer Marilyn McCoo is 74. Singer Sylvia Peterson of The Chiffons is 71. Actor John Finn (“Cold Case”) is 65. Guitarist John Lombardo (10,000 Maniacs) is 65. Country singer Deborah Allen is 64. Actor Barry Williams (“The Brady Bunch”) is 63. Actress Fran Drescher is 60. Country singer Marty Stuart is 59. Actress Crystal Bernard (“Wings”) is 56. Actor Eric Stoltz is 56. Rapper-producer Marley Marl is 55. Country singer Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry is 54. Singer Trey Anastasio of Phish is 53. Bassist Robby Takac of The Goo Goo Dolls is 53. Actress Monica Bellucci (“The Passion of the Christ,” ”The Matrix Reloaded”) is 53. Actress Lisa Thornhill (“Veronica Mars”) is 51. Actor Silas Weir Mitchell (“Grimm”) is 48. Actor Tony Hale (“Veep,” ”Arrested Development”) is 47. Actress Jenna Elfman is 46. Actor Ashley Hamilton is 43. Actress Lacey Chabert (“Mean Girls,” ”Party of Five”) is 35. Actor Kieran Culkin is 35. Rapper T-Pain is 33.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.