501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » Bob Newhart gets a…

Bob Newhart gets a TV marathon; ‘Big Bang Theory’ ahead

By The Associated Press September 15, 2017 3:48 pm 09/15/2017 03:48pm
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bob Newhart is looking forward to a TV marathon that will mark the 45th anniversary of his 1970s sitcom.

But that doesn’t mean he’ll be binge-watching “The Bob Newhart Show” this weekend. As the droll comedian put it, he knows how most of the episodes end.

At age 88, Newhart still plays occasional stand-up gigs. He says he’s also making a return this season to “The Big Bang Theory.”

Newhart won a guest actor Emmy Award for his role as a TV scientist known as Professor Proton on the CBS sitcom.

The Decades channel will air 84 back-to-back episodes of Newhart’s sitcom starting at 1 p.m. EDT Saturday and ending at 6 a.m. EDT Monday.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Sports TV News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

18 can't-miss fall festivals in DC area

If you’re looking to get in the sweater-weather spirit this season, look no further. Here are 18 of the area’s best fall festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?