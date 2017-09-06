501.5
97th Miss America competition begins in Atlantic City

By The Associated Press September 6, 2017 12:18 am 09/06/2017 12:18am
This Aug. 30, 2017, photo shows Miss Wisconsin McKenna Collins greeting the public during a welcome ceremony in Atlantic City N.J. The 97th Miss America competition begins Wednesday, Sept. 6, with the first of three days of preliminary competition. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Contestants from all 50 states and the District of Columbia will start facing off Wednesday night in Atlantic City, hoping to become the next Miss America.

The 97th Miss America competition will begin with the first of three nights of preliminary competition at Boardwalk Hall, the seaside arena where the next Miss America will be crowned in Sunday night’s nationally televised finale.

On Saturday, the contestants will show off their state-specific footwear in the annual “Show Us Your Shoes” parade along the Boardwalk.

The contestants are vying to succeed Savvy Shields, last year’s Miss Arkansas who won the title a year ago.

