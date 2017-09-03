501.5
Miss America contestants discuss politics, arts education

By The Associated Press September 8, 2017 3:26 pm 09/08/2017 03:26pm
Miss Minnesota Brianna Drevlow, left, and Miss Louisiana Laryssa Bonacquisti, right, meet reporters after winning preliminary competitions Thursday night Sept. 7, 2017 in the Miss America competition in Atlantic City, N.J. Drevlow won for playing a rendition of "Rhapsody In Blue" on the piano, and Bonacquisti won the swimsuit competition. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Miss America contestants are using their onstage time to speak out against political divisiveness, in favor of arts education and on other topics during preliminary competition this week in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Miss Wisconsin McKenna Collins says Americans of differing political viewpoints need to talk to each other respectfully.

Miss Tennessee Caty Davis says opioid addiction is a disease, not a choice.

And Miss Ohio Sarah Clapper says the public should care about athletes as human beings, not just components of a fantasy sports team.

The third and final night of preliminary competition is Friday.

The next Miss America will be crowned Sunday night.

