501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » White House aide, Fox…

White House aide, Fox News host criticize Senate GOP leader

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 11:42 am 08/09/2017 11:42am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top White House aide and a Fox News host are criticizing Mitch McConnell after the Senate majority leader said people think Congress hasn’t achieved anything this year partly because President Donald Trump has created “excessive expectations.”

Dan Scavino Jr. tweeted Wednesday that McConnell was making excuses for the Senate’s failure to repeal and replace the Obama health care law. The White House social media director suggested that the Kentucky Republican might feel he needs four more years to succeed.

Fox News Host Sean Hannity tweeted that McConnell is “a WEAK, SPINELESS leader” who is dishonest and should retire. Hannity is a close Trump ally.

McConnell said this week that Trump has “not been in this line of work before.” He said deadlines haven’t reflected “the complexity of legislating.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Congress News Entertainment News Government News Latest News National News TV News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?