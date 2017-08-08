501.5
‘The View’ to celebrate 20th anniversary with premiere episode rebroadcast

By ABC Radio | @ABCRadio August 8, 2017 1:00 pm 08/08/2017 01:00pm
ABC/Heidi Gutman

(NEW YORK) — The View turns 20 on Friday, and it’s celebrating with a rebroadcast of its premiere show from 1997.

Created by broadcast legend Barbara Walters, the ABC panel show, with moderator Meredith Vierra and co-hosts, comedienne Joy Behar; lawyer Star Jones; newcomer Debie Metenopoulos; and Walters, tackled a variety of social, political and entertainment topics.

The View went on to become pop culture phenomenon, winning 30 Daytime Emmy Awards since its inception.

Walters explained the show’s premise in the original opening credits, saying, “I’ve always wanted to do a show with women of different generations, backgrounds and views: a working mother; a professional in her 30s; a young woman just starting out; and then somebody who’s done almost everything and will say almost anything. And in a perfect world, I’d get to join the group whenever I wanted.”

It closed with one of the co-hosts saying “Have a great day everyone and take a little time to enjoy The View!” — later shortened to just “Enjoy The View!”

The View‘s current lineup consists of Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Paula Faris, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Sunny Hostin.

