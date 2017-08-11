TV confidential: Signs of season to come at critics’ meeting

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The stardust has settled from the just-ended Television Critics Association’s annual summer meeting, revealing a lot, if not everything, about the 2017-18 TV season.

With a posh Beverly Hills hotel as the staging center, a two-week parade of actors, producers and executives dished in Q&A sessions about their projects and TV in general.

Audiences will get the chance to revisit “Will & Grace,” which will be back on NBC, and revel in Larry David’s crankiness with the return of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” on HBO.

There are a fresh faces to meet as well, including Brandon Micheal Hall on ABC’s “The Mayor” and 9-year-old Iain Armitage on CBS’ “Young Sheldon,” a prequel to “The Big Bang Theory.”

