501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » Scaramucci to guest on…

Scaramucci to guest on Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ next week

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 7:27 pm 08/09/2017 07:27pm
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — CBS says Anthony Scaramucci will be a guest on Stephen Colbert’s late-night show next week.

The network said Wednesday that Scaramucci will appear on Colbert’s “The Late Show” on Monday.

The former White House communications director lost his job with President Donald Trump’s administration July 31, after only 11 days in the job. His firing came after he gave an expletive-filled interview.

Scaramucci had been scheduled to make other public appearances, including at the Politicon political convention in Southern California, but the financier canceled.

Colbert’s gleeful focus on the Trump White House has given his show a late-night ratings lead, and landing Scaramucci is a coup for the host.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Government News Latest News National News TV News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?