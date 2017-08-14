501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » 'Scandal' creator Shonda Rhimes…

‘Scandal’ creator Shonda Rhimes making new shows for Netflix

By The Associated Press August 14, 2017 3:00 am 08/14/2017 03:00am
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shonda Rhimes, the creator of popular television series such as “Scandal” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” has signed a deal to make new shows for Netflix.

The streaming service announced late Sunday that Rhimes’ Shondaland production company is moving to Netflix. Netflix wrote in a news release that Rhimes’ shows “Grey’s Anatomy,” ”Scandal” and “How to Get Away With Murder” would continue to air on ABC.

Rhimes wrote in a statement that she was grateful to the network for giving her career a start, but she was looking forward to expanding her audience and “creative identity” with Netflix.

She wrote that she and Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos had developed a plan for the next phase of Rhimes’ career. She said Netflix offered her and her team “limitless possibilities.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Celebrity News Entertainment News Latest News TV News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Restaurants in Rehoboth and Dewey

Beach-bound? Check out these restaurant recommendations from WTOP employees.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?