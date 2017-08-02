501.5
Producer: ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ delayed to maintain quality

By The Associated Press August 2, 2017 2:23 am 08/02/2017 02:23am
Executive producers Akiva Goldsman, from left, Heather Kadin, Gretchen Berg, Aaron Harberts and Alex Kurtzman and actors James Frain, Sonequa Martin-Green, Mary Chieffo and Jason Isaacs participate in the "Star: Trek Discovery" panel during the CBS Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at CBS Studio Center on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The premiere of “Star Trek: Discovery” on CBS All Access was postponed nine months to maintain the quality of the brand.

Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman told the Television Critics Association Tuesday that they “spent a lot of time” discussing how to create this new world for TV that felt authentic to the “Star Trek” universe.

He said “it became clearer and clearer” that the targeted January debut would “compromise the quality of the show,” so it was pushed with the blessing of CBS Chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves.

“Star Trek: Discovery” stars Sonequa Martin-Green as the central character, First Officer Michael Burnham.

The series premiere will broadcast on CBS Sept. 24. Immediately following, the first and second episodes will stream on CBS All Access. New episodes will hit on Sundays.

