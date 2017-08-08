Nielsen’s top programs for July 31-Aug. 6

NEW YORK (AP) — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for July 31-Aug 6. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “America’s Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 13.33 million.

2. “Game of Thrones,” HBO, 10.17 million.

3. NFL Pre-Season: Arizona Vs. Dallas, NBC, 8.25 million.

4. NFL Pre-Season Pre-Kick, NBC, 7.06 million.

5. “World of Dance,” NBC, 7.00 million.

6. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 6.58 million.

7. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 6.55 million.

8. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 6.46 million.

9. “Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS, 6.42 million.

10. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 6.19 million.

11. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 6.01 million.

12. “American Ninja Warrior,” NBC, 5.88 million.

13. “The Bachelorette,” ABC, 5.76 million.

14. “NCIS,” CBS, 5.69 million.

15. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 5.39 million.

16. Program Break, HBO, 5.26 million.

17. “Bull,” CBS, 5.24 million.

18. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 5.03 million.

19. “America’s Got Talent” (Wed), NBC, 4.80 million.

20. “Kevin Can Wait” (Thur), CBS, 4.59 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; HBO is owned by Time Warner; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

