Judge: Defendant in ‘Top Chef’ trial posted on Facebook page

By The Associated Press August 5, 2017 12:54 pm 08/05/2017 12:54pm
BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge presiding over the trial of four Teamsters accused of intimidating the staff and crew of the “Top Chef” reality TV show says one of the defendants could face jail time for posting on social media.

The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2vsDCHg ) that Judge Douglas Woodlock says Daniel Redmond posted an article on the Facebook page, “Support the Teamster 4,” this week, violating an order that no witness or defendant talk about the case publicly outside the courtroom.

Redmond’s lawyer says his client “understands his mistake and it won’t happen again.”

Woodlock said Friday he will wait until after the trial to take any action.

Prosecutors allege that Redmond is among several Local 25 union members who threatened to picket if the show’s producers did not hire union drivers.

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

