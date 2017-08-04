501.5
How does Jack die? Answer coming in ‘This Is Us’ season 2

By The Associated Press August 4, 2017 2:44 am 08/04/2017 02:44am
Host/executive producer Steve Harvey, left, and executive producer Shane Farley participate in the "Steve" panel during the NBC Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Steve Harvey says he learned two things after catching heat for a leaked memo.

In an email to his staff for “The Steve Harvey Show,” the comedian cautioned coworkers not to approach him in the makeup chair or “ambush” him in a hallway.

Harvey told reporters that he realized, in his words, he can’t write and he should never write. Harvey, who was promoting his new, Los Angeles-based syndicated show titled “Steve,” called himself a congenial guy.

The email, which Harvey said was a year old, was obtained and posted in May by Chicago media blogger Robert Feder.

Harvey compared his request to a parent asking his kids for a few moments alone at the end of the workday.

His daytime talk show debuts Sept. 5.

Associated Press Writers Lynn Elber, Frazier Moore and Alicia Rancilio contributed to this report.

