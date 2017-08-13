501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » HBO hackers leak episodes…

HBO hackers leak episodes from upcoming season of ‘Curb’

By The Associated Press August 13, 2017 4:29 pm 08/13/2017 04:29pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The hackers who broke into HBO’s computer network have released more unaired episodes, including several from the highly anticipated return of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” which debuts in October.

The latest dump includes Sunday night’s episode of “Insecure,” another popular show, and what appear to be episodes of other lower-profile shows, including “Ballers,” some from the unaired shows “Barry” and “The Deuce,” a comedy special and other programming. They did not release episodes of HBO’s ratings hit “Game of Thrones.”

HBO did not immediately respond to messages.

The network acknowledged the hack in late July, and the thieves have been dribbling out stolen video and documents since then. Their intrusion has so far fallen well short of the chaos inflicted on Sony when the studio was hacked in 2014.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Cyber Security Entertainment News Latest News Tech News TV News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Restaurants in Rehoboth and Dewey

Beach-bound? Check out these restaurant recommendations from WTOP employees.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?