Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Tom Bossert, homeland security adviser; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Tom Donilon, former national security adviser; retired Adm. James Winnefeld.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator William “Brock” Long; Gov. Terry McAuliffe, D-Va.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson; Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.