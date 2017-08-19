Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

501.5
By The Associated Press August 19, 2017 2:22 am 08/19/2017 02:22am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” —Andrew Young, former director of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference; Richard Cohen, president of the Southern Poverty Law Center; Mark Bray, author of “Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook.”

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Tim Scott, R-S.C.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio; Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Scott Taylor, R-Va.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.

