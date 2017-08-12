Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

501.5
By The Associated Press August 12, 2017 2:58 am 08/12/2017 02:58am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — National security adviser H.R. McMaster; former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — McMaster; former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mike Mullen

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — CIA Director Mike Pompeo; Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas; former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo.; Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.; former National Intelligence Director James Clapper

“Fox News Sunday” — Pompeo; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

