Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — National security adviser H.R. McMaster; former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — McMaster; former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mike Mullen

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — CIA Director Mike Pompeo; Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas; former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo.; Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.; former National Intelligence Director James Clapper

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Pompeo; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

