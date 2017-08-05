Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.; Gov. Jerry Brown, D-Calif.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Govs. John Kasich, R-Ohio, and John Hickenlooper, D-Colo.; former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.

