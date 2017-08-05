501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » Guest lineups for the…

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press August 5, 2017 2:52 am 08/05/2017 02:52am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.; Gov. Jerry Brown, D-Calif.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Govs. John Kasich, R-Ohio, and John Hickenlooper, D-Colo.; former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Government News Latest News National News TV News

Don't Miss

Sales tax holidays for Md., Va.

See when D.C. Maryland and Virginia are having their sales tax holidays — and which items are tax-exempt.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?