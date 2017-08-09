FX Networks CEO: TV at risk of ominous state of monopoly

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The CEO of FX Networks says the peak TV era is at risk of moving toward an ominous state of monopoly.

John Landgraf said creativity could be at risk if the TV industry follows the pattern of other sectors dominated by a handful of giants.

While competitors like Netflix and Amazon operate under a different economic model, Landgraf said FX Networks must show a profit.

He told a TV critics’ meeting Wednesday that he doesn’t want to see a world in which artists find only one or two buyers for their work.

Landgraf continued sounding the alarm about a saturated TV market. The latest tally indicates the number of shows this year could top 500.

He presented FX Networks as a “curated” source of carefully chosen, produced shows.

