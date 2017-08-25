501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » Fox to air probe…

Fox to air probe into ‘Who Shot Biggie & Tupac?’ next month

By The Associated Press August 25, 2017 2:00 pm 08/25/2017 02:00pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The Fox network next month will air an investigation into the shooting deaths of rap superstars Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls.

The two-hour special, “Who Shot Biggie & Tupac?,” will dig into the entangled murders of these legendary hip-hop adversaries, which remains among the greatest crime mysteries in pop-culture history.

Shakur was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in September 1996. Smalls was killed in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles in March 1997. Two decades later, both crimes remain unsolved.

The program will be anchored by actor-rapper Ice-T and journalist-documentarian Soledad O’Brien. It will feature interviews with former private investigators, police officers, informants and hip-hop insiders. Airdate is Sept. 24.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Latest News Music News TV News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?