501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » Former Miss America running…

Former Miss America running for Illinois attorney general

By The Associated Press August 15, 2017 10:20 am 08/15/2017 10:20am
Share

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A lawyer who is a former Miss America says she’s running for Illinois attorney general.

Erika Harold of Urbana on Tuesday announced plans for a Republican bid to challenge four-term Democratic Attorney General Lisa Madigan in 2018.

Harold works as an attorney with the Meyer Capel law firm. The 37-year-old says in a statement that career politicians have “made it a nightmare for too many families in our state” and that Illinois needs a government that “works for them, not the powerful.”

Harold serves on the Illinois Supreme Court Committee on Equality and is a commissioner on the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism. She was the 2003 Miss America and in 2014 lost a GOP primary challenge for a U.S. House seat in south-central Illinois.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
2016 Election News Entertainment News Government News Latest News National News TV News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

White supremacists clash with protesters in Charlottesville

A white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, erupted in violence Saturday, Aug. 13, when protesters and white supremacists clashed.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?