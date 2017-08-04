501.5
Cornell’s daughter honors father, Chester Bennington in song

By The Associated Press August 4, 2017 11:33 am 08/04/2017 11:33am
NEW YORK (AP) — The late rock singers Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington were honored by Cornell’s 12-year-old daughter and the band OneRepublic during a moving and heartfelt live performance Friday.

Toni Cornell and OneRepublic sang “Hallelujah” on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” The two late singers were close friends, and Bennington was the godfather to Chris Cornell’s 11-year-old son, Chris.

Cornell hanged himself in May. Bennington hanged himself on what would have been his 53rd birthday last month. Both deaths were ruled suicides.

Bennington sang “Hallelujah” at Cornell’s funeral, and OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder said that one was of the reasons why they decided to perform the Leonard Cohen track.

Toni Cornell said in an interview: “It’s an honor to perform this for my dad and Chester and to sing for them.”

Online:

Cornell-Bennington tribute: http://abcnews.go.com/GMA/video/remembering-rock-icons-chester-bennington-chris-cornell-49031847

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

