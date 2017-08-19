Can’t be there? How to watch solar eclipse on TV, online

If you can’t witness the total solar eclipse in person, you can still see it online or via TV.

Here are some of the viewing options: (All times EDT)

— NASA will offer hours of coverage online and on NASA Television beginning at noon. It plans livestreaming of the eclipse beginning at 1 p.m. with images from satellites, research aircraft, high-altitude balloons and specially modified telescopes.

— CNN coverage will include reporting from Oregon, Missouri, Tennessee and South Carolina. In partnership with Volvo, CNN also plans two hours of livestreaming, 360-degree coverage accessible in virtual reality through Oculus headsets beginning at 1 p.m.

— The PBS science series NOVA is planning a quick turnaround with an hourlong eclipse documentary at 9 p.m.

— The Science Channel will broadcast its live coverage from Madras, Oregon, from noon to 4 p.m., with commentary from educators and astronomers from the Lowell Observatory.

— David Muir will anchor ABC ‘s two hours of live coverage, with correspondents reporting from viewing parties across the country. NBC also plans live coverage, with Lester Holt hosting special reports at 1 and 2 p.m. featuring correspondents reporting from Oregon, Illinois, Wyoming and South Carolina. Shepard Smith will break into typical broadcasting on Fox News Channel from noon to 4 p.m. to update viewers on the eclipse.

— The Weather Channel is kicking off its live coverage at 6 a.m. and continuing throughout the day with dispatches from seven locations.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.