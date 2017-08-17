501.5
Cafe no longer being probed in death of Chris Berman’s wife

By The Associated Press August 17, 2017 4:34 pm 08/17/2017 04:34pm
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2017, file photo, Chris Berman attends ESPN: The Party 2017, in Houston. Connecticut officials are investigating a restaurant where authorities say the wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman had lunch before she died in a car crash. A state Department of Consumer Protection spokeswoman said Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, that the state Liquor Control Commission’s investigation into the Good News Cafe in Woodbury, Conn., opened after the agency received information regarding the serving of alcohol to 67-year-old Katherine Berman. The Cheshire woman was killed May 9. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials say they have closed an investigation of a restaurant after finding no violations in connection with a car crash that killed the wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman.

The state Liquor Control Division investigated whether 67-year-old Katherine Berman was served alcohol at the Good News Cafe in Woodbury before the May 9 crash. Officials announced Thursday that no violations were found.

Restaurant owner Carole Peck said the cafe was closed on the day of the accident.

State police and liquor control officials are still investigating the crash.

Katherine Berman, of Cheshire, was killed when her vehicle hit the rear of an SUV and flipped over in Woodbury. The 87-year-old SUV driver also died.

The results of toxicology tests on Katherine Berman have not been released.

