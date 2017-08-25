501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » TV News » Baldwin revives Trump impression…

Baldwin revives Trump impression for summer spinoff of ‘SNL’

By The Associated Press August 25, 2017 9:07 am 08/25/2017 09:07am
Share
In this Aug. 24, 2017, photo provided by NBC, Alec Baldwin performs his impression of President Donald Trump on the set of "Weekend Update: Summer Edition" in New York. (Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Alec Baldwin has donned his blond wig to reprise his impression of President Donald Trump for NBC’s summer spinoff of “Saturday Night Live.”

Baldwin opened Thursday’s episode of “Weekend Update: Summer Edition” by satirizing Trump’s rally in Phoenix on Tuesday. In the skit , Baldwin’s Trump gave a send-off to former presidential adviser Steve Bannon, who left the administration last week. Bannon was shown as the Grim Reaper, as he has been in earlier “SNL” episodes.

“SNL” announced on Twitter on Thursday night that it will kick off its 43rd season Sept. 30 with Ryan Gosling hosting and Jay Z as musical guest.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News National News TV News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?