Anchor sets record for longest career as TV news broadcaster

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 10:20 am 08/09/2017 10:20am
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — This just in: A New York television news anchor officially holds the world record for longest career as a TV news broadcaster.

This week, Guinness World Records sent a world record certificate to Don Alhart, who is now in his 51st year on-air at WHAM-TV (http://bit.ly/2uAYDev) in Rochester.

He started working there on June 6, 1966.

The previous record holder was Dave Ward of KTRK-TV in Houston, who worked as a news broadcaster for 49 years and 218 days. Ward retired in May.

Information from: WHAM-TV, http://www.13wham.com

